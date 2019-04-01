PlayStation Store will give refunds on pre-orders to US customers

A couple of caveats in the PlayStation Store's revised policy: You're only eligible for a refund if you haven't downloaded or streamed the game yet. The only exception is if the game is "faulty", though Sony doesn't go into detail on what that means. Also, refunds can only be credited to your PlayStation wallet balance. The new rules apply to full games, avatars, season passes and other downloadable content.

Prior to the updated policy, only EU customers were able to secure refunds for pre-orders at the PlayStation Store. For American and Canadian gamers, most pre-orders on games were final, though some game developers made an exception to this policy. You can read the updated refund policy in full on the PlayStation Store website.