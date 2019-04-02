Deep Silver deactivates 'Metro Exodus' keys stolen from a factory

As third party sellers have been selling Steam keys for a game that's no longer even on Steam, they're obviously illegal. Deep Silver has deactivated the stolen keys and recommends that, if you've been affected, to "contact the seller who sold you the key and demand a refund."

The only supported key sellers for the game were HumbleBundle and the Razer store -- where pre-orders were honored. For now, though, you'll have to get it through the Epic Games Store, or wait for Metro Exodus to return to Steam after February 14, 2020.