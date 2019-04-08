Bang and Olufsen's gorgeous OLED TV has 'wing' speakers that fold out

Switch on the Harmony, and then the expensive magic happens, as those speaker screens fold away as the TV rises. It's not a roll-up TV, but it is yet another attempt by a TV designer to make these devices less of an awkward black box. With the Harmony, your TV is almost statement furniture. It's almost the opposite of Samsung's Frame TV -- you can't miss it.

According to B&O VP Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, the motion of the speaker wings was inspired by butterfly wings, challenging its designers and engineers to craft the motion needed neatly allow the wings to meet up.

Here in Milan, Bang and Olufsen showed off the Harmony for the first time, running technical demos consisting of sound tests and a bubbly OLED screen saver on the 77-inch screen. We've been promised a better sound test later -- stay tuned for more. But already, in motion, the Harmony is a beautiful sight to behold, but you know there's a caveat coming, right?

The Beovision Harmony will cost a dream-crushing 18,500 Euros (around $20,755), when it launches in Bang and Olufsen stores in October 2019.