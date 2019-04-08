The first 'Fortnite' World Cup Finals begin July 26th

Those who do get in will receive both a Season 10 Battle Pass as well as an unspecified number of V-Bucks, so you'll have a strong incentive to do more than watch from home.

The World Cup promises to offer some of the highest stakes in eSports memory, with a $30 million prize pool available for the solo and duo players who reach NYC. The winners will collect $3 million, while everyone else will make at least $50,000 just for getting that far. It reflects Epic's determination to keep Fortnite in the public eye for as long as possible, but it also shows how eSports as a whole has evolved to the point where the best players can make the kind of money normally reserved for conventional athletes.