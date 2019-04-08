Show More Results

Image credit: Helen Sloan/HBO
What's on TV: 'Game of Thrones' and 'You vs. Wild'

Also: 'Dangerous Driving,' 'Fosse/Verdon,' and 'Special.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago in AV
'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/HBO

Winter is finally here. In the spring. Wait. Alright: Game of Thrones is back, ready to run off its final few episodes that we've been waiting years -- in the case of some book readers, decades -- to experience. On streaming, Twilight Zone is moving to a new premiere night, and Netflix is premiering its interactive Bear Grylls reality series You vs. Wild. "Creative talent" behind the Burnout series has returned with a new racing game, Dangerous Driving, and it's time to raise a falcon in virtual reality. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Welcome to Marwen
  • Stranger Than Paradise
  • Man on a Ledge
  • Emmanuelle
  • On the Basis of Sex
  • Falcon Age (PS4, PS VR)
  • Ghost 1.0 (PS4)
  • Dangerous Driving (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Shadowgate (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game: Virginia vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 9 PM
  • White Boy, Starz, 9 PM
  • American Dad (season finale), TBS, 10 PM
  • The Fix, ABC, 10 PM
  • Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
  • 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, USA, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Bold Type (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • Finding Your Roots (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Code (series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Bong Appetit, Viceland, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Village, NBC, 9 PM
  • Splitting Up Together (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Fosse/Verdon (series premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • Boomerang (season finale), BET, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Act, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Silence, Netflix, 3 AM
  • You vs. Wild (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
  • School, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Dark Side of the Ring (series premiere), Viceland, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
  • Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
  • Happy! The War on Easter, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Black Summer (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
  • Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Fam (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • For the People, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Grand Tour (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Special (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Land Imagined, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Perfect Date, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Huge in France (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Diablo Guardian (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Speechless (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • ELeague: CRL Spring Invitational, TBS, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousins, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
  • Alien News Desk, Syfy, 11 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Emma Stone / BTS, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Action (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
  • World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
  • Game of Thrones (season premiere), HBO, 9 PM
  • Les Miserables, PBS, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
  • Barry, HBO, 10 PM
  • The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Veep, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

