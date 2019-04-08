Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' is breaking YouTube records

This isn't Blackpink's first number one spot. Earlier this year, the group's "Ddu-du Ddu-du" music video became the most viewed music video from a K-pop group ever -- it has more than 700 million views. (South Korea's Psy still has well over 3 billion views for "Gangnam Style," though.) This month, they'll be the first Korean girl group to play Coachella, and afterward, they'll begin a North American tour.

The music video's overnight success fits nicely into YouTube's goal of becoming a cornerstone of the music industry. Already, of the top 30 most-viewed YouTube videos, only two aren't music videos. But just a couple years ago, Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" only needed 31 million views to break the same records. Blackpink's popularity and music video appeal might also be one reason YouTube competitor TikTok is looking for its own K-pop talent.