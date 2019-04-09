Netgear's latest WiFi 6 router is cheaper, but still costs $200

If your router can't handle your growing number of gadgets, Netgear's latest WiFi 6 router could solve the problem. The company unveiled its first Intel-based WiFi 6 router, the Nighthawk AX4. For PC owners looking for a WiFi 6 option, the dual-band, 4-stream router may be a perfect fit. The AX4 is compatible with PCs with 8th generation Intel Core processors that have integrated Gigabit WiFi. And even if all your devices don't fit the new 802.11ax wireless standard, the AX4, like all WiFi 6 routers, has backward compatibility and should be able to handle them.
So what exactly can a WiFi 6 router give you that your old WiFi 5 router can't? First, there's the obvious benefit of higher connection speeds. Netgear claims that users can see a 40 percent improvement in connection speeds with their WiFi 6 routers. The WiFi 6 router can also handle multiple devices better than older models. If your household's current model is struggling with multiple Alexa devices, a streaming device like Apple TV, a few smartphones, and a gaming console or two, it may be time for an upgrade. Netgear claims its Nighthawk AX4 router can handle up to 256 devices at a time. All that said, a new router isn't a cure-all for sluggish internet speeds--your ISP or the device itself could be the issue.
Like many of the WiFi 6 routers available now, the AX4 is expensive. The Intel-based router retails at $199.99. That's less costly than Netgear's other WiFi 6 routers (the AX8 is $400), but it's still nothing to sneeze at. But if speed is your priority, the AX4 may be a more reasonable option. If you're still balking at the cost, don't fret. Consumers should expect less costly options as more WiFi 6 routers hit the market later this year.