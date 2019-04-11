US charges Julian Assange with conspiracy to commit computer hacking

More specifically, the Justice Department alleges that Assange planned to assist Manning in cracking a password that allowed access to US Department of Defense computers that contained classified information. If found guilty, Assange would face up to five years in prison, though the Justice Department notes that actual sentences are often less than the maximum penalty. That said, there could be more charges against Assange coming from the US -- these revealed today are just the basis of the US's extradition request.

Before Assange can stand trial in the US, however, he needs to be extradited from the UK, a process that could take months. Assange faces other, minor charges in the UK that could potentially delay the extradition, but in all likelihood the UK will agree with the US government's request sooner or later.

Developing...