Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will use 3D holograms for remote rallies

Me trying out being a hologram with hologram Tupac 👍 pic.twitter.com/IclQvAa27z — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2019

Somewhat surprisingly, Yang didn't get ratioed off of Twitter for toying with Tupac's legacy. Instead, the candidate received a considerable amount of positive feedback for the concept, suggesting there just might be an audience out there for Yang's ideas, even if they are presented via hologram.

Yang plans to use the hologram, broadcast from the back of a truck, to deliver a recorded version of his stump speech to crowds in battleground states. Yang would set up in a studio and remotely beam into the rally to answer questions live and in real-time after the speech finished. The technique could save Yang, a longshot for the Democratic nomination at this point, a considerable amount of travel costs while helping to rally supporters and generate interest in key areas.

One of the youngest candidates in the field of presidential hopefuls, Yang has generated some interest with his embrace of new ideas and technologies. One of the primary promises of his campaign is a universal basic income, a concept that has been favored by many in the tech industry for years as a way to combat creeping automation.