'Veronica Mars' reboot debuts on Hulu July 26th

The teaser shows Mars preparing for a murderous spring break in Neptune.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago in AV
Last fall, Kristen Bell confirmed rumors that Hulu was working on a new season of Veronica Mars. According to a teaser released on Twitter today, the series is slated to begin on July 26th.

The short clip shows Mars, played by Bell of course, preparing for Neptune's spring break -- that means drunks, derelicts, flashers and frat boys. The eight-episode season is reportedly led by the show's original creator Rob Thomas, and we'll see other longtime cast members like Jason Dohring and Enrico Colantoni. So, even though it's been 12 years since the last season aired, fans can expect the show to pick up where it left off.

