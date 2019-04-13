Respawn's 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' arrives November 15th

The company hasn't shown off gameplay just yet. However, it's teasing an "innovative" combat system with melee combos and, of course, lightsabers and Force powers. You'll also need to rely on some acrobatics to counter enemies and solve the puzzles in your way. There will be a mix of new and "iconic" places, equipment and foes, including Purge Troopers that help the Inquisitors investigate the Jedi.

It should be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Respawn is eager to avoid the pitfalls that have clouded EA's earlier Star Wars titles. This is strictly a single-player game, and there are no microtransactions. You won't be goaded into buying new skins for Cal or your droid (BD-1, if you're curious). It's a bit of a departure for Respawn given its reputation for multiplayer-first games like the microtransaction-laden Apex Legends, but then Titanfall 2 is widely considered a cult hit for its storyline. That strong pedigree bodes well.