Pandora adds SiriusXM talk shows as podcasts

The shows hit on a number of genres, including entertainment, music, sports and comedy; hosts you may have heard of include Andy Cohen, Kevin Hart, Ricky Gervais, Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy. The SiriusXM shows should be live on Pandora's mobile app now for both free and premium users, and they're all grouped under a SiriusXM category when you browse for shows through the app.

Given that nearly all original content from SiriusXM has been restricted to subscribers for years, it's noteworthy to see the service using Pandora to cross-promote its material. But given that both Pandora and SiriusXM have both struggled for survival at various points in their history, it makes sense to share their assets in a way that could make Pandora users more likely to stick around in the face of fierce competition from Spotify and Apple.