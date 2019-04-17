Google's fast-loading AMP tech won't hide original web page links

There are some gotchas, mind you. Publishers will need to post both regular and signed exchange versions of the same content. "Many" have been doing that since a preview for the AMP upgrade started in the fall (Cloudflare is offering signed exchanges for free), but not every site owner might be as willing or able.

More importantly, your browser needs to support signed exchanges. That currently means Chrome or a Chromium-based browser like Microsoft's upcoming Edge revamp. While there are plenty of Chrome users, that won't help much if you're a Firefox or Safari fan. It's a start, though, and it might entice sites that were skittish about embracing AMP in the past.