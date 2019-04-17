Marvel's weekly Twitter show debuts on April 18th

Each episode of Marvel Live! will feature a breaking news segment and live guest. The first episode, which debuts on April 18th, will feature actor and author John Hodgman, who is currently playing Dr. Agent Hobbes in Amazon's superhero comedy The Tick. Comic book artist Adam Kubert, known for his work in Captain America and Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man comic book series, will also show off his drawing skills.

Fans can catch Marvel Live! by following @marvel on Twitter and tuning in on April 18th at 4 pm ET. The show's hosts will also be taking questions, which you can submit under the #MarvelLive hashtag.