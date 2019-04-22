Samsung officially delays Galaxy Fold launch

If you're looking for a new release date... well, you won't get one for a while. Samsung plans to announce a new release date in the "coming weeks," which suggests that the rumored no-earlier-than-May time frame was accurate, if not optimistic.

You can read the full statement below.

The company was still upbeat about the Galaxy Fold, calling it the start of a "completely new mobile category" and remaining devoted to working with others to "move the industry forward." However, it's hard to characterize this as anything other than a serious gaffe for Samsung. The Fold is supposed to represent the peak of Samsung's mobile technology, but it's suffering from glitches before it has even reached the hands of everyday customers -- and it won't reach those customers for a while.