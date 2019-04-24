Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

UK to allow Huawei tech in 'non core' parts of 5G

The decision leaked ahead of its chancellor's visit to China later this week.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engineers from EE the wireless network provider owned by BT Group Plc, inspect Huawei Technologies Co. 5G equipment overlooking St. Paul's Cathedral during trials in the City of London, U.K., on Friday, March 15, 2019. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Despite calls from officials in the US and elsewhere to ban Huawei from its 5G networks, the UK has reportedly approved the company's participation in "non-core" parts of its next-gen rollout. It already has a presence in similar areas of the 4G network in the region, including antennas and network components.

Groups like the UN have called US claims politically motivated, and the UK had previously indicated it leaned towards these limitations without enacting a total ban. Within the UK, however, GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said recently that it needed to understand the "threats posed" by Chinese technology.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr