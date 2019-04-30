Sri Lanka lifts social media ban nine days after terrorist bombings

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Viber were reportedly among the platforms blocked. Nine days later, it's unclear if the restrictions helped curb violence or limit the spread of misinformation. Sri Lanka isn't the only country to block social media in an attempt to squash unrest. It joins the likes of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran and Turkey. But, bans like this raise the question of whether it's ethical to restrict all online speech in an attempt to stop extremists and misinformation.