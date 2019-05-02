It's not just the Apple Watch powering the smartwatch market's growth

Samsung's return to form with the Galaxy Watch paid off as its shipments climbed a whopping 127 percent, giving it 11.1 percent of the smartwatch space. Fitbit's revival continued with a surge to 5.5 percent of the field. And Huawei's clout in the smartphone world clearly rubbed off on the Watch GT, as its share grew from nearly nothing to 2.8 percent.

That's not to say that everything was rosy. Fossil, Garmin, Amazfit and Imoo all saw their share dip. Still, the data suggests that most larger smartwatch makers are on the right track. In addition to the usual refinements, perks like LTE data and the Apple Watch's ECG are helping these devices become genuinely useful tools for communication and health, not just nice-to-have luxuries.