Google will let you play simple games on smart displays

HQ University (a version of HQ Trivia that was already available through Assistant) was given as an example of the type of game you'll be able to play, along with Jungle Dream, an interactive word game. You probably shouldn't expect AAA blockbuster games here, as Canvas uses open web technologies such as HTML, CSS and Javascript, so these Actions seem likely to be akin to web apps. However, it certainly seems you'll have more options for things to do with your Nest display in the not-too-distant future.