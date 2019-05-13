Show More Results

Image credit: Stovetop
Relive 'Snake' as an ever-growing bus in 'Snakeybus'

You can even drift and jump.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Personal Computing
Stovetop

Most modern incarnations Snake involve only slight twists on the original formula, but you can't accuse Stovetop of playing it safe. The indie developer has released Snakeybus, a title that has you winding through cities with a bus (what else?) that grows longer with every passenger. Do well enough and your own bus quickly becomes the biggest threat -- but that's where the game's unique mechanics come into play.

Unlike classic Snake, you're not limited to cardinal directions, or even linear movement. You can squeak through a narrow gap, drift or even jump if you find a well-placed ramp. The game is mostly set in semi-realistic environments like Paris and Miami, too, so you'll have to contend with practical dangers like rivers and traffic. However, it's not necessarily game over if there's a collision. You only truly lose if you screech to a complete halt, so you're free to bounce off yourself if it will keep you moving forward.

The game is available for Macs and Windows PCs for $10, but there's a discount to $9 if you buy it no later than May 17th. It's hard to say if the game will keep you coming back the same way Snake might, since there's no mobile version -- you can't use it to kill time on your phone like you could with past versions. If nothing else, Snakeybus shows that it's possible to pay tribute to a classic game without copying its exact mechanics.

