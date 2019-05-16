Google promises it won't cut off Works With Nest prematurely

The company is also offering an olive branch to users who don't want to exist solely in its smart home universe. It's cooperating with Amazon on migrating the Nest skill that controls your devices through Alexa. There's also collaboration with "other partners" on further custom integrations, and it's promising tight security controls that include control over the devices you share as well as audits of those partners' data practices.

This still isn't going to please some Works With Nest fans, such as those who depend heavily on IFTTT. And however well the transition goes, it's going to be disruptive to people used to their existing software. Nest fans just won't have to worry that they'll be left hanging. Google is trying to fill the gap and keep Nest devices working as promised, even if there are likely to be bumps ahead.