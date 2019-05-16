Show More Results

Image credit: Sony
Sony's 4K OLED Xperia 1 hits the US July 12th

The $950 handset also uses the company's Eye AF camera tracking tech.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Mobile
Sony

Sony has revealed when you'll be able to get your hands on its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1. It goes on sale in the US July 12th for $950.

The handset packs in the first 4K OLED display on a smartphone, which measures 6.5 inches and has a 21:9 ratio. It has three rear cameras which take advantage of eye autofocus tracking, as seen in Sony's mirrorless A7 cameras. The Xperia 1 also includes Dolby Atmos sound, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

