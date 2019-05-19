Group accuses EU internet providers of violating net neutrality

European regulators have "turned a blind eye" to these violations, the group said, and there are concerns that these overseers are trying to further soften the rules as part of negotiations over new EU rules. This would let providers use deep packet inspection to effectively bypass the rules and charge more for different parts of the internet. It could compromise privacy, too, by giving companies user data under the pretext of juggling traffic.

It's not certain how EU leaders will react. There's plenty of time for input, though. Public consultations start in fall 2019, and the vote won't likely take place until March 2020. The group just doesn't want to take any chances -- it's hoping this nudge will set the policy on the right track before the larger public has its say.