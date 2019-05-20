What's on TV: 'What/If,' 'Doom Patrol' and 'Killing Eve'

Even though Game of Thrones has finished, HBO will try to keep viewers engaged with a post-series show on Sunday night. For others, there are finales of Killing Eve and Doom Patrol to watch this week, while Netflix premieres include the social media thriller anthology What/If, She's Gotta Have It and a new comedy special from Wanda Sykes. For gamers, Team Sonic Racing is launching across platforms, and the Switch has a few Resident Evil games to play through again. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (4K)
- Crank (4K)
- The Hunted
- Let The Sunshine In (Criterion)
- Back in 1995 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dauntless (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Dollhouse (PS4, PC)
- Everybody's Golf (PS VR)
- American Fugitive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Killing Floor: Double Feature (PS4, PS VR)
- Resident Evil 0 (Switch)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Switch)
- Resident Evil (Switch)
- Resident Evil 4 (Switch)
- Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Xbox One Switch)
Tuesday
- Abyss, Netflix, 3 AM
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- NCIS (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- The Village (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Sharks/Blues, NBC SN, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Bucks/Raptors, TNT, 8:30 PM
- Blood & Treasure (series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Black-ish (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- Games People Play, BET, 9 PM
- Mental Samurai (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Bless This Mess (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Fosse/Verdon, FX, 10 PM
- 1969, ABC, 10 PM
- Tosh.0 (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- A Tale of Two Kitchens, Netflix, 3 AM
- One Spring Night, Netflix, 3 AM
- Pretty Little Liars (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- Chicago Med (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- My Last Days (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Bruins/Hurricanes, NBC SN, 8 PM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM
- Trail Blazers/Warriors (if necessary), ESPN, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Nova, PBS, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- All About All in the Family and The Jeffersons, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
- Brockmire (season finale), IFC, 10 PM
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier (series finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Butcher (series premiere), History, 10 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
- Chicago PD (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- Seal Team (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Slasher (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- This is Farrah Fawcett, CBS, 8 PM
- iZombie, CW, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Red Nose Day, NBC, 8 PM
- Raptors/Bucks, TNT, 8:30 PM
- Top Gear (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM
- Blues/Sharks (if necessary), NBC SN, 9 PM
- In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Elementary (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- Klepper, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- She's Gotta Have It (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- What/If, Netflix, 3 AM
- High Seas (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Joy, Netflix, 3 AM
- Rim of the World, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Perfection, Netflix, 3 AM
- After Maria, Netflix, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol (season finale), DC Universe, 9 AM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
- Whistleblower (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Dynasty (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, Showtime, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
- The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn an Open Mike Eagle, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: FIFA 19 Xbox Finals, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM
Saturday
- Bucks/Raptors (if necessary), TNT, 8:30 PM
- Always & 4ever: Fatal Getaway, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Ransom (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- F1 Monaco GP, ESPN, 9:05 AM
- NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, Fox, 6 PM
- Killing Eve (season finale), BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
- The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM
- Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, HBO, 9 PM
- Naked & Afraid XL (season premiere), Discovery, 9 PM
- Vida (season premiere), Starz, 9 PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 10 PM
- Good Girls (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM