Comcast is working on a health-focused motion sensor (updated)

Comcast would pitch it to seniors, people with disabilities and others who have health concerns but want to remain independent. The cable giant has reportedly talked to multiple large hospitals about using the devices to reduce the chances of patients coming back.

As it is, you could be waiting a while before you see one. Test runs would start before the end of 2019, while the official release would have to wait until 2020 or later. There's no pricing at this stage.

Update 5/21/19 2:28PM ET: This post has been updated with info from Comcast, including details that the device isn't a smart speaker, but rather a motion sensor design solely to monitor health and wellbeing.