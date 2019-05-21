Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel series will premiere August 30th

The ten-episode show marks a return to the world of Thra from Jim Henson and Frank Oz's classic 1982 movie. It stars Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Gelflings Rian, Brea and Deet. In Age of Resistance, the trio "inspire a rebellion against the cruel Emperor when they discover a horrifying secret."

The star-studded cast also includes Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg. Jim Henson Company stalwart Donna Kimball will play Aughra (voiced by Oz in the movie), and a number of other puppeteers will voice characters.

Images: Netflix (All)