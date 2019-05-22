'Beat Saber' VR finally gets a full release on PC

When Beat Saber became available for the Oculus Quest on Day 1, it also left early access and entered stable release. For some of you, that might not mean anything at all: Its creator, Beat Games, says it's just a formality and that it released the full version for the PlayStation VR months ago with all the features it wanted in the first place. The full release makes the game identical across platforms, though, unifying all the versions for Steam, the Oculus Store and the PS VR. In fact, version 1.0 has just rolled out for the Steam platform.