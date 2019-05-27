ASUS releases a 30th anniversary edition ZenFone 6 and ZenBook

In the case of the ZenFone 6, it sports ASUS' classic concentric-circle finish on a curved matte black body, and it's maxed out to 12GB of RAM plus 512GB of storage (these were originally capped at 8GB and 256GB, respectively). The phone is otherwise identical to the rest of the series, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, a flip dual camera, a 6.4-inch notch-less FHD+ LCD and a massive 5,000mAh battery. You'll also find the same rear fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, dual-microphone noise cancellation, headphone jack and NFC.

The ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL) is a little more extravagant, almost stealing the limelight from the new dual-screen ZenBook Duo series. Paying homage to the leather-bound W6 and S6 from 2006, this special edition laptop has its lid wrapped in "Pearl White" genuine Italian leather, topped off with an 18-karat rose gold-plated logo. The machine also comes with a matching white mouse, mouse pad plus a leather sleeve. Spec-wise, it's based on the freshly updated ZenBook 13 with ScreenPad 2.0 and NVIDIA MX250 GPU. You'll find the same old 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, 16GB of RAM, PCIe SSDs and gigabit WiFi here as well.

Finally, we have the Prime X299 Edition 30, which pays tribute to ASUS' first-ever motherboard, the ISA-386C from 1990. It's basically a spin on the Prime X299-Deluxe II with the same dual M.2 slots (with passive heat sinks), dual Thunderbolt 3 ports (with DisplayPort input), 5G Aquantia Ethernet, Intel Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6, and a fancy 2-inch LiveDash OLED for showing system vitals or custom art. As a bonus, the Edition 30 comes with a "Smart Control Console" USB module, which offers a second LiveDash display as well as voice and hand-gesture control.