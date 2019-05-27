Teen hacked Apple hoping the company would offer him a job

Thankfully, this doesn't appear to be the early end to his career. Like his partner in the hacks, the teen won't face a conviction -- instead, he's on a $500 AUD (about $346 US) good behavior bond for nine months. He was 13 when he started the hacks, and the magistrate in the case believed testimony that the teen had been using his technological powers for good since then. He hoped to study digital security and criminology at university, and wasn't relishing the thought of a hacking conviction staining his record.

As for Apple? A spokesperson didn't comment on the case itself in a statement to Australia's ABC. Instead, it stressed that its staff "vigilantly protect" company networks, and "contained" the hacks before reporting them to police. No one's personal data was exposed, Apple said. Despite the follies of youth, the teen may just have to do well in school, land the right jobs and make a few connections -- like anyone else.