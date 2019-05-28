Acer ConceptD 7 laptop hands-on: Quadro RTX power in a stylish package

That said, the company didn't offer any games to really push the limits of this newly christened graphics card. Cherlynn Low dabbled with some Autodesk Maya, with skills one could politely call rudimentary, while I slung an awful lot of video, online and offline, onto the 15.4-inch UHD-resolution matte display — it wasn't a test-it-to-the-limit situation whatsoever. It did, however, reaffirm what we thought the first time around: it's an impressive machine that will surely benefit from keeping up on the cutting edge of mobile GPUs. (I'm looking forward to seeing how the new GPUs performs when review samples start to appear.)

One of the core selling points remains the high-resolution screen. The matte finish batted away some heavy-duty spotlights (this was during Acer's not-at-Computex-but-still-here media event), with a "Pantone validated" 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut specification ensuring that visual creatives have a portable device that better represents their projects. No need for that separate high-end monitor, perhaps.

The ConceptD 7, with its matte white body, also looks perfectly pitched as a device suitable for gamers, designers and graphics artists who regularly use resource-intensive apps. Acer's Product Marketing VP Peter Chang affirmed that's exactly what the company is chasing with the ConceptD family. (The more substantial ConceptD 9 will also be getting a Quadro RTX 5000 option, alongside other GeForce RTX configurations, according to NVIDIA.)

Acer is shipping the ConceptD 7 in its existing config already in the US, and we're waiting to confirm exactly when the RTX Studio edition will go on sale.