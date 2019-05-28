Dell’s new Inspiron laptops focus on better thermal performance

A big focus for both models is "Adaptive Thermals," a series of algorithms, which we first saw on the Inspiron 7000 back at CES, that use the machine's sensors to determine where it is in the world. Dell says that the laptops will be able to tell the difference between being on a table or on your lap, and adjust its cooling to suit. So, when you're working on the couch, the machine will lower its power and up the cooling. On a desk, the machine will trust that there's enough airflow to keep things cool, and take its hand off the throttle.

The 13-incher also gets a new drop hinge, much like ASUS' ultraportable ZenBook S range, which pushes the laptop base away from the table. And, when you open the lid, the machine will automatically turn itself on, reducing the wait time if you need to work in a hurry. In terms of build-to-order options, you can pick from an 8th-generation Core i3 or i5, 4GB or 8GB RAM and the option to add in NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 graphics.