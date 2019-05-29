AZIO’s gorgeous Iris keyboard is inspired by vintage cameras

The AZIO Iris is built in two, with the keyboard and numpad constructed (and sold) as standalone units that sit next to one another on your table. In part, that's to save people from having to buy something they don't need, and to save AZIO having to build full and tenkeyless versions of the same device. Inside, you'll find CherryMX switches (no word on which color) and, perhaps surprisingly, RGB lights underneath the deck.

AZIO has chosen not to use a wired USB connection in the IRIS, and instead will let you use a (bundled) wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth. The first knob on the keyboard, top left, lets you turn it on, and choose between RF (wireless USB) or Bluetooth. In this early version, that's it, but the finished edition should have a choice of three Bluetooth devices that you can switch between. The keyboard is rechargeable through a USB-C connection.

The knob itself is a small marvel, with a crosshatch design around the edges much like the wheel on an old fashioned camera. In a nice touch, there's a Leica-esque red dot on top, showing you which option you've selected upon.