'Game of Thrones' VR experience lets you join the Night's Watch

In the game, which Framestore developed in partnership with HBO, you'll tackle wights and an undead polar bear(!) with a flaming sword(!!). It'll be available in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina May 31st.

You can play it on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift via Viveport Infinity, which is also coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next week. Infinity costs $13/month or $99/year, though HTC offers a two-week free trial.