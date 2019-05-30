A remastered 'Ghostbusters' game is coming to PS4 this year

Fans might be happy to know that all of the original in-game videos were found on a hard drive that belong to one of the Ghostbusters: The Video Game creators. So, you can expect familiar cutscenes remastered in 4K, as well as enhanced textures and lighting. You'll recognize the voices and likeness of the original cast members -- Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson -- who were involved in the 2009 game.

The remastered version doesn't stray from the original story line, which was penned by Aykroyd and Ramis. It picks up where Ghostbusters II left off, and you'll join the cast members as a new recruit, learning to hunt and wrangle ghosts throughout New York City. While the original game was available on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC, this appears to be a PS4 exclusive; according to PlayStation, the game should be ready sometime this year.