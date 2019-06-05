Fox Sports will stream every Women's World Cup game in 4K

Specifically, the list of supported Roku gear includes Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra and 4K TV models that run the Roku OS. And, of course, the Apple TV 4K. Fox says it plans to add support for more streaming devices in the future, but it isn't talking specific dates right now. In addition to 4K visuals, the network will offer 5.1 audio inside its streaming apps for the first time as well. You should be able to get a better feel for what it's like to be inside the stadium -- or at least the best you can from your couch.

Only the games will be 4K. Additional Women's World Cup coverage like studio shows will stream in HD through the apps. What's more, Fox says some distributors, like Fubo and DirecTV, will also offer 4K content throughout the tournament on its networks.