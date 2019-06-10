Samsung unveils its first gaming monitor with NVIDIA's G-Sync

Don't expect awe-inspiring specs beyond that. The CRG5 is a curved, 1080p display with a VA panel (that is, don't expect IPS-level colors), a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and fairly standard ports that include two HDMI connectors, DisplayPort and USB-A. Really, this is all about gaming performance -- everything else is secondary.

You won't have to wait long to get it, at any rate. Samsung expects to ship the monitor in July for $400. It's not the most affordable display, then, although it's one of the minority of G-Sync displays to use a VA panel and come in under 30 inches. It might just scratch your itch if you'd like something better than TN but don't want something that swallows all your valuable desk space.