Dropbox's big redesign makes it a lot more useful at work

Along with Google Docs, Dropbox is also now integrated with Slack, so you can easily message team members on a project. You can also easily add web shortcut URLs in a Dropbox project folder to have all of your links and cloud documents in a single interface.

The new Dropbox is centered around a new rich folder experience. In a single folder, for example, you can view not just the description of a project, you can also see action items, due dates and documentations from all kinds of applications. Dropbox will allow you to have Google Docs live side-by-side Microsoft documents, and have all of them easily accessible and integrated. Powerpoint documents can be edited right inside a Google editor, for example, and all changes will be saved on Dropbox. You can even view files like AutoCAD files inside a Dropbox file viewer, even if you don't have AutoCAD installed. There'll also be a unified search, so you can search across all of your different files from a single place.

Along with the new Dropbox experience, there'll also be a new Dropbox desktop app. However, that is not widely available just yet, and is currently only rolling out to early access enterprise users.

