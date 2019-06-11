Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Cadence of Hyrule' blends 'Zelda' and beats on June 13th

Announced earlier this spring, the game puts a 'Zelda' spin on an indie classic.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
Nintendo

In March, we learned Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda would land on Switch this spring. Today, as part of its E3 2019 announcements, Nintendo revealed the game will arrive this Thursday.

The top-down 2D blends the worlds of The Legend of Zelda and Crypt of the NecroDancer. The game plays like Crypt of the NecroDancer, so you'll have to keep the beat while you battle through dungeons. But you'll be able to play as Cadence, Link or Zelda, and the game includes 25 remixed tunes from the Zelda series. If you've been waiting for months to get your hands on this game, the wait is almost over.

