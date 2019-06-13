Target launches same-day delivery across the US

Target customers have a selection of 65,000 items for delivery to their door through Target.com. The retailer has marked same-day eligible items on its website so shoppers can easily browse items that can be delivered that day and add them to their cart. While deliveries will cost $9.99, if you find yourself frequently using the service, you can become a Shipt member for $99 per year and get free delivery on purchases of over $35.

Target's move into same-day shipping shouldn't come as much of a surprise, seeing as its biggest competitors have also made advances in the space. Walmart has been working on same-day delivery service for groceries but has struggled to get it the service the ground. Amazon has also experimented with same-day delivery at times. Both Amazon and Walmart offer next-day delivery on some items.