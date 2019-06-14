HDHomeRun for Roku gives cordcutters access to live TV

To install it, users have to go to my.roku.com, log into their accounts and click Add Channel with a code. Once they input the code N6MN9QC and go through all the beta warning pages, they can use it to watch live shows. That said, they need a TV, an AV receiver or a sound bar that can decode Dolby Digital or AC3 audio over HDMI to hear sounds. Silicondust warns that some Samsung TVs don't have that capability. They also need to update their firmware if they haven't yet.