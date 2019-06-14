The official 'Red Dead Redemption 2' soundtrack arrives July 12th

Several months after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar is ready to offer the soundtrack for its Western opus. The official album from Lakeshore Records will reach digital services on July 12th and includes its fair share of star power -- as you might have guessed from playing the game itself. It's produced by Daniel Lanois (who's worked with Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel and U2, among others) and includes music by himself as well as D'Angelo, Rocco DeLuca, Rhihannon Giddens, Josh Homme and Willie Nelson.