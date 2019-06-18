Best Buy will dedicate store space to 'smart' gym equipment

The collection is available on Best Buy's website right now, and includes some recognizable cardio-oriented gear. Hydrow's touchscreen rowing machine is on hand for realistic experiences, while NordicTrack's connected treadmills and bikes are also on tap. If you'd prefer guided cycling classes, Flywheel Sports' Home Bike is also on tap. There's even recovery technology from Hyperice and NormaTec to help your muscles recover after tough workouts.

This could all be helpful if you're interested in using exercise machines at home but don't know where to start. At the same time, there's little doubt that this gives you a better reason to visit a store. It can be daunting to buy exercise gear sight unseen, especially if you don't know what to look for, and the dedicated spaces could help Best Buy reel in those newcomers.