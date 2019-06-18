Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: S3studio via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google Calendar is down, everyone panic!

The problem is being noticed worldwide.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

S3studio via Getty Images

Google Calendar is down today in the US, UK and most of Europe, throwing working people off their schedules. Visitors to Google Calendar on desktop began receiving a 404 error around 10AM ET. The company confirmed it is working on the issue in an update to their G Suite apps dashboard from 10:22AM ET. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar," wrote Google. At 11:40AM ET, the company said it was still looking into the matter and would provide an update in an hour.

If you've tried to access Calendar in the past hour, you've probably received a 404 message or something like the message below. Engadget will update this post with further developments.

Google

Update 6/18/19 11:52AM ET: Added info on the 11:40AM ET update from Google

Source: Google
In this article: gear, google, google calendar, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr