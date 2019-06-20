Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 505 Games/No Brakes Games
save
Save
share

'Human Fall Flat' lands on iOS and Android June 26th

The hilarious physics-based puzzler was a hit on consoles and PC.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

505 Games/No Brakes Games

Human Fall Flat has proven a big hit on consoles and PC, with more than five million copies sold by last February as players hopped into No Brakes Games' hilarity-filled world. It emerged back then that a mobile port was on the way, and now we know you'll be able to play it on Android and iOS starting June 26th.

In Human Fall Flat, you take control of a malleable character named Bob, guiding him through a series of physics-based puzzles while his limbs wobble around. Online play adds to the chaos, as up to seven other players can join you to figure out how to traverse the platforms and/or just get in your way.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr