The new Raspberry Pi 4 is ready for 4K video

You'll also find updated connectivity, including Bluetooth 5.0 as well as support for two USB 3.0 ports in addition to the usual USB 2.0. You can still expect 802.11ac WiFi and gigabit Ethernet to keep the Raspberry Pi online.

The variable RAM amounts shake up the pricing compared to what you've seen with past Raspberry Pi releases. A base model with 1GB of RAM will cost you a familiar-sounding $35, but you'll need to pay $45 for a 2GB model and $55 for the 4GB flagship. That still makes it inexpensive, though, and the extra RAM might be just what you need to run Windows or other demanding software on such a diminutive machine.