Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' series adds Sigourney Weaver and more big names

The cast for Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel series was already stacked, and now the streaming giant has revealed more big names who you'll hear in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance when it arrives August 30th. Sigourney Weaver will play a character named The Myth-Speaker, while Lena Headey joins fellow Game of Thrones alumni Nathalie Emmanuel and Natalie Dormer as she takes on the role of Maudra Fara.
Sponsored Links
Benedict Wong, who's surely familiar with star-filled casts from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will portray The General, while Awkwafina will appear as The Collector. Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) and puppeteer Dave Goelz (who featured in the original Dark Crystal) have also been announced as cast members.
Sigourney Weaver to voice The Myth-Speaker in #DarkCrystal Age Of Resistance! FIRST LOOK at 5 more just-announced actors/chars: Lena Headey as Maudra Fara, Benedict Wong as The General, Awkwafina as The Collector, Hannah John-Kamen as Naia & Dave Goelz as Baffi (clockwise L to R) pic.twitter.com/esboAJnDsX— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 26, 2019
They join the likes of Taron Edgerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Alicia Vikander, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, Caitriona Balfe, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs and Keegan-Michael Key. To help keep you tiding over until the series drops at the end of August, here's another look at that spellbinding trailer: