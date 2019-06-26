Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' series adds Sigourney Weaver and more big names

Benedict Wong, who's surely familiar with star-filled casts from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will portray The General, while Awkwafina will appear as The Collector. Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) and puppeteer Dave Goelz (who featured in the original Dark Crystal) have also been announced as cast members.

Sigourney Weaver to voice The Myth-Speaker in #DarkCrystal Age Of Resistance! FIRST LOOK at 5 more just-announced actors/chars: Lena Headey as Maudra Fara, Benedict Wong as The General, Awkwafina as The Collector, Hannah John-Kamen as Naia & Dave Goelz as Baffi (clockwise L to R) pic.twitter.com/esboAJnDsX — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 26, 2019

They join the likes of Taron Edgerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Alicia Vikander, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, Caitriona Balfe, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs and Keegan-Michael Key. To help keep you tiding over until the series drops at the end of August, here's another look at that spellbinding trailer: