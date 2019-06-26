Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' series adds Sigourney Weaver and more big names

Lena Headey, Benedict Wong and Awkwafina have joined the cast.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
28m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

The cast for Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel series was already stacked, and now the streaming giant has revealed more big names who you'll hear in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance when it arrives August 30th. Sigourney Weaver will play a character named The Myth-Speaker, while Lena Headey joins fellow Game of Thrones alumni Nathalie Emmanuel and Natalie Dormer as she takes on the role of Maudra Fara.

Benedict Wong, who's surely familiar with star-filled casts from his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will portray The General, while Awkwafina will appear as The Collector. Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) and puppeteer Dave Goelz (who featured in the original Dark Crystal) have also been announced as cast members.

They join the likes of Taron Edgerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Alicia Vikander, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, Caitriona Balfe, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs and Keegan-Michael Key. To help keep you tiding over until the series drops at the end of August, here's another look at that spellbinding trailer:

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr