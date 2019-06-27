Waymo hires former Anki staff to lead its self-driving trucks

It sounds like an odd move to jump from tiny bots like Vector to big rigs, but it's a logical extension for at least some Anki workers. Sofman, for instance, worked alongside Waymo staff in Carnegie Mellon's autonomous vehicle labs. And many of the team's core skills can translate. After all, navigation is a challenge whether it's a palm-sized robot car or a driverless semi.

This also suggests that Anki has become a source of talent for more than one major company -- Axios noted that Sonos hired a large portion of Anki's engineers back in May. You might notice the effects of Anki's work for a long time to come, even if it's tucked into products where it's not always obvious.