EA Access game subscriptions come to PS4 July 24th

Be careful -- subscriptions are specific to a given platform, so you'll have to pay for two memberships if you want EA Access on both a PS4 and an Xbox One.

The release date marks an end to a five year wait for EA Access on the console since Sony rejected it in 2014. While it's not clear what led Sony to change its mind, the improved catalog and the rise of services might have prompted the rethink. It's safe to say that having a choice of platforms won't hurt.