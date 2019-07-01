Snapchat made a Bitomji tennis game to celebrate Wimbledon

It's no secret that Snapchat is a big fan of sport, and tennis is no exception. Last year it released a 3D Bitmoji Lens that let users "take on" tennis legend Serena Williams at Wimbledon, now it's launched a real-time Bitmoji multiplayer tennis game that'll let you challenge your friends right within the chat function.
Sponsored Links
Available on Snap Games, Bitmoji Tennis relies on your device-tilting skills to swing your way to victory. You can train on your own, play against a friend or go up against a group of friends for a winner-stays-on tournament, plus you can keep track of your win count, best streak and longest rally through in-game stats. And, of course, tolerating some advertising brings rewards: watch a short ad between games and you can upgrade your tennis racket. It's all the fun of Wimbledon without having to get off your couch.