NASA is working on 12 projects ahead of 2024 moon mission

Another project called Heimdall is, as you might be able to guess from the name, a camera system that'll help us understand the moon's geological features a lot better. It will also keep an eye out for potential landing and traffic hazards for our spacecraft and vehicles. Most of the other instruments will look more closely into the moon's composition, heat flow and other properties. The Lunar Environment heliospheric X-ray Imager, however, will capture images of the solar wind.

Some of the instruments will also use components from previous missions. The Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder will use a magnetometer made for the MAVEN spacecraft to study the electric and magnetic fields of the moon. Meanwhile, the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment will use repurposed hardwave from MAVEN and other missions to monitor the electromagnetic phenomena on the surface of the moon.

All 12 projects will make their way to the lunar surface on future flights through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services project as early as 2021. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said: